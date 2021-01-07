https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/curtis-houck/2021/01/06/deranged-joy-reid-goes-hateful-venomous-rant-against-police-tying

When it comes to liberals and progressives, this is what the hate in their heart looks like. Early Wednesday evening, amidst the acts of sedition and violence, MSNBC’s ReidOut host Joy Reid went on two rants that served as early entries into our year-end Notable Quotables package.

Over the course of nearly nine minutes, she insisted police officers were almost exclusively concerned about protecting white people to the point that they purposefully allowed the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Going even further, she compared Republicans to al-Qaeda with Donald Trump being worse than Osama bin Laden.

Reid began the first 6:00 p.m. Eastern hour rant by going back to the Baltimore riots by calling it “the Freddy Gray uprising” and that the unrest was caused by police for having brought out “full body armor” and “enormous powerful weaponry” while spoiling for a fight because injuring black people would bring them joy.

“I was never terrified among the marchers. The marchers just wanted justice…I was never afraid of them. I was afraid of the cops,” she added.

Reid tied this into Wednesday by insisting that the mob of insurrectionists burst into the Capitol because Capitol Police and other law enforcement officials saw they were mostly white and thus supported what was taking place.

And on top of Reid’s ghoulish and racist attack on law enforcement, she insisted that conservatives and Republicans thirst for and thrive on denying African-Americans the right to vote (click “expand”):

Deadline: White House host Nicolle Wallace refused to push back on this conspiracy theory about police officers of all races only caring about white people and thus they purposefully allowed the violence to take place:

It’s a stunning vacuum of information we have and, without any other explanation, it’s certainly the most logical one. Joy. We’ve spoken to members of Congress hiding in their offices. There are scenes reminiscent of the events we covered, the worst days we have on our jobs covering mass shootings or tragedies where people call us from places where they’re hiding because they fear for their lives.

In her second meltdown, Reid called on not only election certification objectors like Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) to resign, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) should as well and that his words meant nothing in both denouncing the President’s false election claims.

She then looped in every single Republican and “conservative media” outlet, falsely claiming they all “played a role” in causing and encouraging the violence.

After chalking up the President’s encouragement of such violence to his reality TV background, Reid made the al-Qaeda and bin Laden comparisons (click “expand”):

But what he’s done now is essentially done — you talked about Al Qaeda, what has he done in terms of incitement, right, that Osama bin Laden didn’t do. He simply told people the way to win a war against America is you need to be able to sacrifice your body. These people are saying I’m willing to die for Trump. Some have COVID. They are on airplanes screaming without masks on. They could be spreading a deadly disease while they’re doing this. So I think what we need now is for Congress, as unsafe and terrifying as it is to step forward and say it’s incumbent, especially on the Republicans who made this monster and who rode with him. Lindsey Graham out there tweeting be safe and nobody be violent. You know what? Please be quiet, Lindsey Graham. You built this with the rest of them. They have to come together and say if we have to stay up all damn night long, we’re going to certify Joe Biden as the next president of the United States. We’re going to do it on Zoom. We’re going to do it on the phone if we have. But the Constitution says we’re doing it. We’re doing it. They need to do it.

Remember quotes like these the next time MSNBC insists they want reconciliation and unity.

To see the relevant MSNBC transcript from January 6, click “expand.”

MSNBC Live

January 6, 2021

