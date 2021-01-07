https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/scarborough-msnbc-giuliani-don-jr/2021/01/07/id/1004647

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Thursday called for the arrests of President Donald Trump, lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and Donald Trump Jr. over the U.S. Capitol riots.

“That’s insurrection against the United States of America and if Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, and Donald Trump are not arrested today for insurrection and taken to jail and booked — and if the Capitol Hill police do not go through every video and look at the face of every person that invaded our Capitol and if they are not arrested and brought to justice today — then we are no longer a nation of laws and we only tell people they can do this again,” Scarborough said on “Morning Joe.”

Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday, forcing lawmakers to evacuate. Most of the rioters were white and several entered the House and Senate chambers. One woman was shot by U.S. Capitol Police and three others died in “separate medical emergencies.” Police also made an excess of 52 arrests, including 26 on U.S. Capitol grounds.

Still, Scarborough criticized law enforcement.

“If these insurrectionists were Black, they would have been shot in the face,” Scarborough said on the show. “And my God, if these insurrectionists were Muslim they would have been sniped from the top of buildings.

“So I want to know from the Capitol Hill police — what, is it just white people? Or is it Donald Trump supporters? Why do you scream at people for walking across the street three blocks away from the Capitol?” Scarborough exclaimed. “Why are you known as these bada–es around the Capitol? But then Trump supporters come in and you open the f—ing doors for them. You open the doors for them and let them breach the people’s house. What is wrong with you?”

