OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:32 AM PT – Thursday, January 7, 2021

Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey called Wednesday’s events in the U.S. Capitol unacceptable and un-American. In a Wednesday interview, he stated that while he sympathizes with protesters, they should not allow demonstrations to get violent.

The representative added that due to the incident in the U.S. Capitol, the very debate demonstrators have been asking Congress to hold was interrupted. Moreover, Van Drew stressed the fight for election integrity is a battle in favor of the rule of law and this is harmed by engaging in violence.

“It’s not the America we know or the America we love and we don’t want to see that, and that does not represent most of the people who are involved in that organization,”he stated. “But evidently there were some people there that were violent, and that’s something that is not and should not ever be accepted.”

Van Drew also encouraged all protesters to go to areas officially designated for them to express their views peacefully.

