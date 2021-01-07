https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/07/nancy-pelosi-bravely-calls-upon-the-senate-to-invoke-the-25th-amendment-hopes-were-all-too-stupid-to-see-what-shes-doing/
Nancy Pelosi held a presser today, because she’s always got something to say.
And in case you had any doubt, she was very much Nancy Pelosi-y:
Nancy Pelosi is so deranged during this press conference right now
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 7, 2021
We’d expect nothing less.
But aside from the trademark derangement, there’s also the trademark brazen intellectual dishonesty:
BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi is calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked. She says impeachment should be considered if that doesn’t happen.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 7, 2021
#BREAKING: Pelosi says time for 25th Amendment for Trump for “seditious act,” if not Congress may impeach
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 7, 2021
Watch:
Speaker Pelosi joins Sen. Minority Leader Schumer “in calling on the vice president to remove this president by immediately invoking the 25th Amendment.” pic.twitter.com/x7Bs5bXLs7
— The Recount (@therecount) January 7, 2021
That’s great, Nancy. There’s just one problem:
How can you impeach him if Congress is adjourning until after the inauguration? https://t.co/QmyKmbkgFs
— ☃️ Freezing Ginger ❄️ (@mchastain81) January 7, 2021
Or at least until next week:
3:48:55 AM — The Speaker announced that the House do now adjourn pursuant to section 5(a)1(b) of #HRes8.
The next meeting is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on January 11, 2021.
— U.S. House Floor (@HouseFloor) January 7, 2021
So weird that she’d just throw the ball into the Senate’s court like that.
It’s almost as if Nancy Pelosi just sees all this as a means to score a few last cheap political points before Trump leaves office.
PELOSI now going down a list of cabinet secretaries asking why they wouldn’t support invoking the 25th Amendment.
“Is it about success in business later? Do you believe in this?”
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 7, 2021
You adjourned the House, @SpeakerPelosi. You abdicated. Punted to the executive all the way to the end. https://t.co/3N33AlLyTq
— Daniel Foster (@DanFosterType) January 7, 2021
That’s our Nancy!
this is a perfect time for congress to take its power back, yet pelosi is punting like a coward. typical. https://t.co/iodGrOgYXm
— kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) January 7, 2021