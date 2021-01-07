https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/07/nancy-pelosi-bravely-calls-upon-the-senate-to-invoke-the-25th-amendment-hopes-were-all-too-stupid-to-see-what-shes-doing/

Nancy Pelosi held a presser today, because she’s always got something to say.

And in case you had any doubt, she was very much Nancy Pelosi-y:

We’d expect nothing less.

But aside from the trademark derangement, there’s also the trademark brazen intellectual dishonesty:

Watch:

That’s great, Nancy. There’s just one problem:

Or at least until next week:

So weird that she’d just throw the ball into the Senate’s court like that.

It’s almost as if Nancy Pelosi just sees all this as a means to score a few last cheap political points before Trump leaves office.

That’s our Nancy!

