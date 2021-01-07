https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/nearly-50-voters-believe-individual-americans-can-decide-safe-business?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Nearly half of all U.S. voters think that individual Americans are capable of assessing what kinds of business practices are safe during the pandemic, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Asked who should be trusted to determine which businesses should remain open during the pandemic, 45% said “individual Americans,” while 39% said “governors and mayors.”

The remaining 16% of respondents were unsure.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, political leaders worldwide – including mayors, governors, presidents, prime ministers and other executives and heads of state – have issued broad, sweeping orders to shutter businesses they deem “non-essential” in the hopes that doing so will stop the spread of COVID-19.

In the U.S., tens of thousands of small businesses have closed since the start of the pandemic and the closures mandates by local and state leaders.

Click here to see the poll’s methodology and sample demographics.

