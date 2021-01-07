https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/new-mexico-bill-legalize-abortions-birth/

(LIFE NEWS) – A radical pro-abortion bill that would repeal conscience protections for pro-life medical workers and keep abortions up to birth legal in New Mexico is back in the state legislature.

State Sen. Carrie Hamblen, D-Las Cruces, said the bill is one of her top priorities this year because of the new conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court, the Las Cruces Sun News reports.

“If they strike down Roe v. Wade, that [state] law that we’ve had since 1969 goes into effect,” Hamblen said. “I think we have a responsibility as legislators to put things in place that protect New Mexico residents. That law needs to be removed.”

