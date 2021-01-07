https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/not-making-headlines-trump-supporters-pulled-protesters-away-capitol-building-started-damaging-people/
Trump Supporters at the Capitol yesterday’s event in Washington DC told people to stop damaging property. For some reason Big Media doesn’t want to report this.
Yesterday after the President spoke in Washington, the million or so followers of the President marched to the Capitol. This is when some individuals in the crowd started damaging the Capitol building. When this occurred, the Trump supporters in the crowd starting yelling at them and telling them to stop. Former New York City Police Chief noted this in a tweet:
President @realDonaldTrump supporters pulling Antifa terrorists away from building. There’s plenty of these videos. Why isn’t the #mainstreammedia reporting? pic.twitter.com/ItzN2YWETL
— Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) January 7, 2021
TRENDING: “There Will Be an Orderly Transition on January 20th” – BREAKING: President Trump Issues Statement Responding to Electoral Certification
Trump supporter Melissa Tate also reported this event:
Yes! Trump supporters tried to stop breaking of windows more than once —even ended fighting with them. I was there watching n taping! pic.twitter.com/Ah0klHv4Fw
— Emma Right (@emmbeliever) January 7, 2021
Big Media won’t report on this but it is the truth. They have been trying to align the Trump team with violence and facists since the future President came down the escalator in 2015. This never was true.