Only Six of 52 GOP Senators stood with President Trump and secure elections during voting last night on the Senate floor.

13 Senators originally stated they would stand up against the historic fraud in Arizona.

Kelly Loeffler who said she would stand with Trump refused to after her loss to the the Georgia marxist Raphael Warnock.

Here are the seven.

Roger Marshall from Kansas and Tommy Tuberville from Alabama were sworn in this week.

Sen. Ted Cruz

Sen. Josh Hawley

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith

Sen. Cynthia Lummis

Sen. Roger Marshall

Sen. John Kennedy

Sen. Tommy Tuberville

The National Review reported:

Senators Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) and Ted Cruz (R., Texas), who led initial efforts to object to the Electoral College results, both voted in favor of the objections to Arizona’s and Pennsylvania’s electoral votes. The two were joined by Senators Hyde Smith (R., Miss.), Roger Marshall (R., Ka.), and Tommy Tuberville (R., Ala.). John Kennedy (R., La.) voted only for the Arizona objection while Rick Scott (R., Fla.) and Cynthia Lummis (R., Wy.) voted only for the Pennsylvania objection.

The UPI reported:

The House and Senate on Wednesday night voted to strike down an objection raised against Arizona’s electoral votes after the process of confirming the result of the 2020 presidential election was delayed for several hours due to a siege on the Capitol building by supporters of President Donald Trump. Senators voted 93-6 and the House voted 303-122 to reject the objection brought by Rep. Paul Gosar of Wyoming, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and other Republicans challenging Arizona’s electors and prompting Congress to retire to their respective chambers for debate. Cruz and his fellow Republican Sens. Josh Hawley, Cindy Hyde-Smith, Roger Marshall, John Kennedy and Tommy Tuberville voted to sustain the objection.

