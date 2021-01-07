https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/01/07/optimistic-listener-vows-to-keep-fighting-peacefully/
RUSH: August, White Lake, Michigan, great to have you, August. How you doing, sir?
CALLER: Hey, sir, I’m doing fantastic, Rush. I can’t thank you enough. You are family to me. You’re my brother. You, Snerdley, the whole EIB Network, awesome. And once again, my friend, you have fired me up, and you’re gonna change my life direction. Now, I went to some of these Trump rallies throughout the Midwest. Not one swear word, no drinking, no drugs, people of all ages, all sexes, all religions, just having fun, talking to one another, getting along.
I went up to our Capitol yesterday in Lansing with my first cousin Carl, had a great time, and at the end they had different people talking from our own legislature, right? Our Senate and our Congress here in the state of Michigan because we’re so tired of this lockdown. Because I know people that are hurting. It’s not good. I don’t like it. And I’m not gonna be violent. But I’m gonna get in their face. And you just made me get even more in their face. I will go to Washington. I’m not gonna put up with this.
And for the rest of my life, at 66 years of age, I’m coming out of retirement, and I will dedicate the rest of my life to spiritual endeavors and political endeavors. We’re not gonna put up with this hatred and nonsense. We’re gonna start talking about the truth, and we’re gonna get people together. And we’re gonna make good things happen and not only here for our country, but for the world. We will be the shining light. Nobody is gonna darken light of this country, not in my lifetime, ever. It’s not gonna happen. I give you that promise.
RUSH: Well, I’m overwhelmed with your optimism. I’m glad to hear it. Look, I’m glad you called and I’m glad you’re out there as I’m sure countless others are. August, I really appreciate your taking the time, I’m glad you held on, thanks so much.