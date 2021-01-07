https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/orchestrating-mob-pressure-congress-inexcusable-former-attorney-general-bill-barr/

Former Attorney General Bill Barr saw no material evidence of election fraud in the 2020 Election but he is convinced the President orchestrated a mob yesterday.

The New York Post reported:

Former Attorney General William Barr on Thursday also accused Trump of betraying his office and “orchestrating a mob” to attack Congress in a sharp rebuke of his former boss. “Orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable. The President’s conduct yesterday was a betrayal of his office and supporters,” Barr said in a statement to the Associated Press. TRENDING: BREAKING: President Trump Releases Video Message From White House Barr, the nation’s top law enforcement officer and one of Trump’s most loyal cabinet members, resigned his post at the head of the Justice Department last month as Trump ratcheted up pressure on him to investigate his political enemies.

But just a few weeks ago Barr refused to even look at election fraud despite mountains of evidence that the election was stolen for Bill Barr:

Before this Barr set the Biden family free before the election:

Of course AG Barr did nothing with the Obamagate scandal. To this day there have been no indictments of any of the criminals involved in the coup attempt to steal the election from President Trump and the country from Americans.

Bill Barr be gone.

