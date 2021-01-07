https://www.dailywire.com/news/hawley-blasts-simon-schuster-for-canceling-his-book-following-capitol-riots

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) excoriated publisher Simon & Schuster on Thursday after they canceled his upcoming book following the riots that engulfed the Capitol.

Hawley, who was among the Republicans objecting to the certification of the Electoral College votes that made Joe Biden president-elect, was slated to release a book titled “The Tyranny of Big Tech” in June 2021. The book set out to argue that major tech companies “represent the gravest threat to American liberty since the monopolies of the Gilded Age,” according to Simon & Schuster’s website.

After the chaos at the Capitol on Wednesday, however, Hawley’s publisher backed out of the deal. “After witnessing the disturbing, deadly insurrection that took place on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., Simon & Schuster has decided to cancel publication of Senator Josh Hawley’s forthcoming book,” they explained.

“We did not come to this decision lightly,” Simon & Schuster continued. “As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints: at the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom.”

Hawley slammed Simon & Schuster for their decision, tweeting, “This could not be more Orwellian. Simon & Schuster is canceling my contract because I was representing my constituents, leading a debate on the Senate floor on voter integrity, which they have now decided to redefine as sedition. Let me be clear, this is not just a contract dispute. It’s a direct assault on the First Amendment. Only approved speech can now be published. This is the Left looking to cancel everyone they don’t approve of. I will fight this cancel culture with everything I have. We’ll see you in court.”

Both Hawley and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) have taken flak for the role they played in opposing the certification of the Electoral College tally, despite having denounced the violence that erupted at the Capitol.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was among those who urged Cruz and Hawley to resign on Thursday. “Sen. Cruz, you must accept responsibility for how your craven, self-serving actions contributed to the deaths of four people yesterday. And how you fundraised off this riot. Both you and Senator Hawley must resign. If you do not, the Senate should move for your expulsion.”

Even Hawley’s family was targeted because of his political views. As The Daily Wire reported:

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said late on Monday night that Antifa attacked his home in Washington, D.C., and threatened his wife and newborn baby. “Tonight while I was in Missouri, Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can’t travel,” Hawley wrote on Twitter. “They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door. Let me be clear: My family & I will not be intimidated by left-wing violence.” Hawley said that the perpetrators were “screaming threats through bullhorns, vandalizing property, pounding on the doors of homes and terrorizing innocent people and children.”

