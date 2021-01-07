https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5ff81f109cd48c07ede944a8
In spite of the media’s pearl clutching over Wednesday’s events on Capitol Hill, let’s not forget that America began in a revolution….
People ask me if I feel “ashamed” about what Miranda Devine describes as “the clueless insurrection” in the Capitol on Wednesday. My response? I am about as……
Why repeat hackneyed phrases about annus horribilis 2020? Recall the opening paragraph of A Tale of Two Cities, a classic by Charles Dickens….
The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine appears to be working against the new highly-contagious coronavirus variants detected in Britain and South Africa, according to the early findings of a study by Pf…
The ignominious events in the nation’s capital on Wednesday, January 6 will not soon be forgotten. Images of an enraged mob overpowering police and breaching……