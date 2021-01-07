https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/pastor-darrell-scott-trump-ive-never-seen-him-have-bad-day?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Pastor Darrell Scott said Friday that he has never seen President Trump have a bad day, even after the riot at the Capitol on Wednesday.

“I’ve always said that I’ve never seen him have a bad day,” Scott told “Just the News AM” host Carrie Sheffield. “He was the same to me yesterday. He was upbeat, he was optimistic and he was realistic at the same time.”

Scott also said that in his conversation with the president on Thursday he found Trump to be in a good place, in the aftermath iof the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol Building the day before and having lost his reelection bid.

“He expressed his dismay over the fact that he genuinely believes that this election was stolen, that he really won,” Scott said. “However, he is being realistic to understand he pursued all the legal remedies and that didn’t work so it is what it is.”

