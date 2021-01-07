https://noqreport.com/2021/01/07/patrick-byrne-georgia-election-data-flowed-to-china-and-islamabad-then-back-to-georgia/

It should come as a surprise to nobody that the Georgia Senate runoff elections on Tuesday were plagued with similar technological voter fraud as the November presidential elections. Former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne revealed what he learned about it via Twitter.

“Last night we watched election data flow real-time from Georgia to Islamabad and China. They take a blank ballot, check live voter rolls overseas, pick one to attribute the vote to, and accept it,” he posted.

Last night we watched election data flow real-time from Georgia to Islamabad and China. They take a blank ballot, check live voter rolls overseas, pick one to attribute the vote to, and accept it. — Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) January 6, 2021

This jibes with what we believe we saw happen in the first election. The difference is that this time, Byrne and his team were watching it unfolding in real time.

One would think that following numerous accusations of technological voter fraud in the November election, that the follow-up election would be better prepared to handle it. But with weak and potentially compromised leadership from Republican Governor Brian Kemp and Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, there was no way they were going to be able to stop this steal any more than they stopped the first one.

Kelly Loeffler and David Purdue both lost their election bids despite leading going into the late night counting and data manipulation. If Byrne is correct, then this seems to be a good insight into what happened during the presidential election.

As long as elections are not fair or devoid of massive voter fraud, this nation is no longer free. And now that Democrats appear to have full control, it seems unlikely we’ll ever have fair elections again.

