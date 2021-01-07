https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/pelosi-calls-trump-impeached-removed-25th-amendment-house-democrats-draft-articles-impeachment-remove-trump-ban-second-term/

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called for the removal of President Trump by impeachment or the 25th Amendment at a press conference Thursday afternoon. Earlier Thursday Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) issued a similar statement.

Pelosi: “Yesterday, the President of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America. The gleeful desecration of the U.S. Capitol, which is the temple of our American democracy, and the violence targeting Congress are horrors that will forever stain our nation’s history–instigated by the President of the United States. That’s why this is such a stain. In calling for this seditious act, the President has committed an unspeakable assault on our nation and our people. I join the Senate Democratic Leader in calling on the Vice President to remove this President by immediately invoking the 25th Amendment. If the Vice President and Cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment. That is the overwhelming sentiment of my caucus.”

Transcribed by TGP.

BREAKING: Speaker Pelosi calls for VP Pence and the Cabinet to remove President Trump from office via the 25th Amendment, or another impeachment effort may be carried out by Democrats. pic.twitter.com/bbwTLScyWL — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 7, 2021

TRENDING: “There Will Be an Orderly Transition on January 20th” – BREAKING: President Trump Issues Statement Responding to Electoral Certification

A group of House Democrats, including members of the Squad, have drafted two articles of impeachment against President Trump based on the storming of the Capitol Wednesday and his leaked phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that would bar him from a second term by banning him from holding federal office upon conviction and removal.

List of Democrat House members supporting the articles: David Cicilline (RI), Ted Lieu (CA), Al Green (TX), Hank Johnson (GA), Ayanna Pressley (MA), Rashida Tlaib (MI), Vicente Gonzalez (TX), Jamaal Bowman (NY), Mondaire Jones (NY), Veronica Escobar (TX), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) and Cori Bush (MO).

Articles of Impeachment for introduction, so proud of everyone co-leading this effort with us. We need to move quickly to remove this President from office. pic.twitter.com/vbZtA7g6fc — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 7, 2021

Text of the articles:

RESOLUTION

Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United

States, for high crimes and misdemeanors.

1 Resolved, That Donald John Trump, President of the

2 United States, is impeached for high crimes and

3 misdemeanors and that the following articles of impeachment

4 be exhibited to the United States Senate:

5 Articles of impeachment exhibited by the House of

6 Representatives of the United States of America in the

7 name of itself and of the people of the United States of

8 America, against Donald John Trump, President of the

9 United States of America, in maintenance and support of

2

1 its impeachment against him for high crimes and

2 misdemeanors.

3 ARTICLE I

4 In his conduct of the office of President of the United

5 States, Donald John Trump—and in violation of his

6 constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office of President

7 of the United States and, to the best of his ability, pre8 serve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United

9 States, and in violation of his constitutional duty to take

10 care that the laws be faithfully executed—Donald John

11 Trump has abused the powers of the Presidency by at12 tempting to unlawfully overturn the results of the

13 November 2020 Presidential election in the State of Georgia.

14 On January 2, 2021, President Trump violated his

15 constitutional duty to take care that the laws of the

16 United States be faithfully executed when, on a recorded

17 call, he repeatedly asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad

18 Raffensperger to overturn the finalized and verified results

19 of the November 2020 Presidential election in the State

20 of Georgia. President Trump misused the power of his

21 office by threatening an elected official with unspecified con22 sequences if he failed to pursue the President’s false

23 claims and attempting to coerce an elected official to com24 mit fraud. His actions and statements on this call amount25 ed to interference with the impartial election process in

3

1 direct contravention of both Federal law and the laws of

2 the State of Georgia.

3 In all of this, Donald John Trump has acted in a

4 manner contrary to his trust as President and subversive

5 of constitutional government, to the great prejudice of the

6 cause of law and justice and to the manifest injury of the

7 people of the United States.

8 Wherefore, Donald John Trump, by such conduct,

9 warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and

10 disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor,

11 trust, or profit under the United States.

12 ARTICLE II

13 In his conduct of the office of President of the United

14 States—and in violation of his constitutional oath faith15 fully to execute the office of President of the United States

16 and, to the best of his ability, preserve, protect, and defend

17 the Constitution of the United States, and in violation of

18 his constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faith19 fully executed—Donald John Trump has abused the

20 powers of the Presidency to incite violence and orchestrate an

21 attempted coup against our country.

22 On January 6th, 2021, President Trump encouraged

23 individuals to travel to Washington, District of Columbia

24 with the sole purpose of inciting violence and obstructing

25 Congress in engaging in its constitutionally mandated

26 legislative business of certifying the electoral college results

4

1 of the 2020 election. He incited a crowd of supporters in

2 Washington, D.C. to violently attack the United States

3 Capitol while both chambers of Congress were in session,

4 saying ‘‘You’ll never take back our country with weakness.

5 You have to show strength and you have to be strong’’.

6 After those supporters had violently breached the Capitol,

7 he put out a further statement repeating his false claims

8 of election fraud and telling the members of the mob, ‘‘We

9 love you, you’re very special’’.

10 In all of this, Donald John Trump has acted in a

11 manner contrary to his trust as President and subversive

12 of constitutional government, to the great prejudice of the

13 cause of law and justice and to the manifest injury of the

14 people of the United States.

15 Wherefore, Donald John Trump, by such conduct,

16 warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and

17 disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor,

18 trust, or profit under the United States.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

