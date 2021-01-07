https://www.dailywire.com/news/pence-reportedly-furious-with-trump-gop-senator-says-vice-president-never-as-angry-as-he-was-today

Vice President Mike Pence is furious with President Donald Trump over the way the president has handled his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, according to a Republican senator.

Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma had a “long conversation” with Pence on Tuesday night, a day before pro-Trump rioters broke into the Capitol in Washington, D.C. in protest of the election results. Inhofe relayed that Pence felt a sense of betrayal from the president after he attacked him over the Electoral College certification.

“I’ve known Mike Pence forever,” Inhofe said Tuesday night, according to Tulsa World. “I’ve never seen Pence as angry as he was today.”

“I had a long conversation with him,” Inhofe added. “He said, ‘After all the things I’ve done for [Trump].’”

Pence’s anger at the president is likely to not have abated on Wednesday after the president ramped up pressure on Pence calling for him to refuse to certify Biden’s election victory. Congress certified Biden’s victory early Thursday morning with Pence presiding over the joint session.

On Wednesday evening, Inhofe said that Trump should have done more after rioting among his supporters broke out in the Capitol. Four people died in the riot, including one woman who was shot by police.

“This was really a riot. He should have shown more disdain for the rioters. I don’t want to say he should have apologized — that’s not exactly accurate — but he should have expressed more disdain,” Inhofe said.

On Tuesday, Trump claimed that “the Vice President has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors,” an assertion against which Pence had reportedly pushed back. On Wednesday, Pence sent a letter to Congress publicly rejecting Trump’s claims that the vice president could reject the electors.

“It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” Pence wrote.

Later on Wednesday, Trump continued his attacks on the vice president, saying in a tweet, “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving states the chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify.”

The president’s tweet was later removed by Twitter for allegedly violating the platform’s terms of service. The social media company also locked the president’s account for 12 hours. Twitter said in a statement: “As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy.”

“This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked,” the statement continued. “Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account.”

