Vice President Mike Pence will make an appearance at Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, Politico reported citing unidentified sources, despite an official statement from his spokesman that he has not made any decision.

Politico said it had three unidentified ”sources close to Pence” tell them that he ”would likely make an appearance.”

Pence spokesman Devin O’Malley told Politico that the vice president and second lady “have not yet made a decision on their attendance.”

CNN, also quoting an anonymous source, reported that Pence was planning on attending but was awaiting an invitation. CNN added that Pence has ”faced pressure from many of those around him” to attend.

Politico quoted a ”person close to Pence” as saying the decision to attend was easier following President Donald Trump’s criticism of Pence for his decision not to intervene in the certification of the Electoral College vote of Joe Biden for president.

The website quoted another anonymous source, a former Trump aide ”who remains close to the White House,” as saying the president has told staff he will not attend.

