(THE SUN UK) – Conservative commentator Candace Owens has one message to women: make your husband a sandwich “like a woman should.” The pregnant Owens said the remarks in an Instagram story post on Tuesday night while making a sandwich in the kitchen.

The video on Owens’ story starts with someone behind the camera, presumably her husband, asking Owens what she is doing while she cuts a thick wedge of ham onto a cutting board.

“Making my husband a sandwich of course, because that’s what a woman should do,” Owens responds into the camera.

