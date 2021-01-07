President Trump will travel to Camp David over the weekend, the Washington Examiner has learned.

A White House official confirmed the president’s visit to his country retreat in Frederick County, Maryland, approximately sixty miles north of Washington. The camp is known as the site of historic presidential peace talks.

The official did not immediately respond to requests for further information, such as who would accompany the president and how long he would remain there. A temporary flight restriction was declared over the area beginning Friday.

Trump’s trip will cap an unusually chaotic week that included a violent storming of the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers inside the building moved to certify the results of the presidential election.

Addressing throngs of his supporters, Trump railed against Republicans voting to certify the Electoral College vote, telling the crowd that “we’re going to walk down” to the Capitol in protest. Earlier in the day, Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani called for “trial by combat.”

President-elect Joe Biden urged Trump to intervene as the chaos unfolded, calling on the president to “demand an end to this siege.” Shortly thereafter, Trump issued a softly worded statement, telling supporters in a video that “we have to have peace” and to “go home now.”

“We love you. You’re very special,” Trump added. A subsequent statement was still milder.

The president was then locked out of his Twitter account.

Democrats on Thursday began to call for Trump’s immediate removal from office.