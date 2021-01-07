https://twitchy.com/brad-313037/2021/01/07/press-delivers-condemnation-over-the-conspiracy-theories-in-response-to-the-violence-yesterday-then-promptly-spin-their-own-conspiracies/

Many members of the press are in an emotional pique regarding the D.C. riots at the Capitol, so much so they are incapable of forming cogent thoughts. It is all just so perfect for their profession – ready-made drama and gripping optics – that thinking things through is barely considered.

Curtis Houck nabbed some instances where the press resorted to spinning wild claims about what happened and what is to come, all while they were lecturing against that very type of thinking.

MSNBC’s Ari Melber floats the possibility that U.S. Capitol Police purposefully allowed the violence to take place in that they assisted the mob in storming the property and causing such death and destruction. pic.twitter.com/u9PE2O9ghq — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 7, 2021

Because it makes perfect sense that the Capitol Police were in on allowing the fiasco, partaking in the overthrow of the building. It was not a case of them being overwhelmed by a much larger mob.

Jumping on this bandwagon is noted (for some reason) historian Michael Beschloss.

Absolutely unhinged Michael Beschloss furthers the conspiracy theory that Capitol Police purposefully allowed the violence to take place at the U.S. Capitol, adding that he’s going to be too scared to go to sleep at night for the next two weeks. pic.twitter.com/kYIpIIcFAp — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 7, 2021

Next Mike unspools further, suggesting marshall law could be Trump’s next move — and wait, he might use WHAT against the people…?!?!

Michael Beschloss goes onto predict that Trump could try enact martial law, “start unnecessary wars,” and possibly use nuclear weapons all within the next two weeks before leaving office. NBC News presidential historian, step right up for your tin-foil hat. pic.twitter.com/yqurB0SQIs — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 7, 2021

How the producers did not pull the plug at this stage is a mystery, but instead, those behind the scenes let Mike keep going.

There is also John Ziegler weighing in with his wall-length schematic — the plot will be to have Trump forced out by Pence, and dangle a Get Out Of Jail Free card to facilitate the effort.

With Schumer’s declaration, the politics of the next 24 hours just became very interesting. If Mike Pence & Mitch McConnell (2 people Trump just totally screwed over) decide that Trump must go, then he can be removed, or more likely, forced to resign with the promise of pardon. — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) January 7, 2021

Just to underscore the crackpot nature of this, John’s theory was also recently put forward by another elevated political mind.

OK you wanted outside the box: 1. Pence would prefer not to subvert the Constitution on Jan. 6. 2. But Pence feels a strong sense of loyalty to Trump. 3. And Pence wants to avoid a demand that he pardon Trump upon a Trump resignation Jan. 19. So: Pence resigns as VP tomorrow. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 5, 2021

Most people would consider if they are undertaking a plot suggested by Bill Kristol then maybe they should reconsider things. And yet, another blue check takes things further.

A plan for Mike Pence: 1.) Phone Trump tonight, say if he resigns by noon tomorrow he gets a pardon. 2.) Trump resigns. 3.) Double cross Trump; no pardon. 4.) Trump on Jan. 20: “Mike promised me a pardon!” 5.) Roll eyes, twirl index finger around temple, and deny. — Timothy Noah (@TimothyNoah1) January 7, 2021

You have to love it. Everything wrong with those on the right is attributed to conspiracy theories, then these mental giants explain to us what will be taking place next, as they adjust their Reynolds chapeau. See, their conspiracies are deeply cerebral and valid, because they appear on TV and have a bold checkmark next to their name.

Totally different.

