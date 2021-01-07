https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/07/princeton-professor-tells-npr-you-saw-peaceful-protests-across-the-country-after-george-floyds-murder/

As Twitchy has reported, Michelle Obama has weighed in on Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol and is dismayed that some people are comparing that attack to the summer of peaceful protests in the name of Black Lives Matter. NPR must have known that such comparisons were coming, because Steve Inskeep interviewed for “Morning Edition” Eddie Glaude, the chair of Princeton University’s Department of African American studies, to tell us how riots are different compared to which side you’re on:

Glaude, who has written several books about race in the U.S., said that Wednesday’s violence at the Capitol demonstrated how “America is more comfortable with protest from the right than it is from the left.” Demonstrations from the left are often considered to represent “an existential threat to the country,” he said, whereas right-wing protests are taken “as a kind of patriotic gesture.”

We can see that; there have been lots of peaceful protests by patriots that are disrupted by far-left extremists. But we have to stop the professor when he says we saw peaceful protests across the country this summer:

“You saw peaceful protests across the country over the summer after George Floyd’s murder. And what do we see in response? We saw tear gas. We saw rubber bullets. We saw the vitriol. We saw the aggression of police in responding to that peaceful protest.” https://t.co/KeYxHexZNc — Advancing Justice-LA (@AAAJ_LA) January 7, 2021

Literally billions of dollars lost during those summer riots and 25 people were killed. None by the police. But keep pumping that hate. — Bosco1327 (@blukngt) January 7, 2021

If you have to lie to make a point, you really don’t have a point. So stop it. — Friendly, Neighborhood Master’s Degree Lummox (@lummox_ict) January 7, 2021

Is this an actual organization? Was the person who wrote this paid for it? If so, they should be fired, this is embarrassing to say the least — William Free (@WilliamFree16) January 7, 2021

The racial justice protests were not peaceful at all. — Dr. Nemo (@Nemopr) January 7, 2021

This was Minneapolis last spring after those “peaceful racial justice protesters went through, destroying everything within reach. pic.twitter.com/AIxaST4oGO — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) January 7, 2021

North Minneapolis. I have plenty of pictures 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/NjZHZUUwzm — Nerdy and loving it 🎂 (@MNnerd13) January 7, 2021

Just more unreality from the MSM antimatter universe… — PATRICK JAMES (@puertavieja_) January 7, 2021

I mean the police actually killed people yesterday but no one is talking about that — William A. Pupo 🇨🇺 (@WPupo) January 7, 2021

A woman died. Shut up. — LiveAsBrothersOrPerishAsFools ✌🏼❤️👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🇺🇸 (@ConciselyHeidi) January 7, 2021

um one got shot and killed and the arrest total is over 80 already. — This guy. (@marleyma77) January 7, 2021

“Peaceful racial justice protesters” LOL — black olives matter (@batshitlazy1) January 7, 2021

BLM riots directly caused dozens to die, including police officers, and accounted for billions of dollars in damages. What a bs narrative that’s being spun. — Gianbattista (@gbtiepolo1) January 7, 2021

i mean other than the tear gas that was fired and the capital police killing a person and the national guard being called in after hours instead of days this is a good tweet that will unify the country. Good job NPR. — 𝚓𝚎𝚛𝚎𝚖𝚢 𝚍𝚎𝚑𝚗𝚎𝚛 (@jeremydehner) January 7, 2021

We saw “mostly peaceful” protests across the country, according to all media accounts.

Related:

Kamala Harris dials the gaslighting up to eleven with shameless takes on 2020’s ‘peaceful protests’ vs. U.S. Capitol yesterday https://t.co/UOBLJIZtJb — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 7, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

