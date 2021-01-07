https://www.oann.com/washington-d-c-mayor-extends-emergency-declaration-for-15-days/

UPDATED 8:23 AM PT – Thursday, January 7, 2021

The nation’s capitol has extended its emergency declaration following violent protests that overtook the Capitol Building on Wednesday.

While speaking at a press conference, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she was increasing the citywide public emergency order she declared earlier in the day for an additional 15 days.

“Today I signed an extension of the public emergency that I declared today for 15 days, so that we can continue to ensure peace and security,” she stated.

I have issued Mayor’s Order 2021-003, extending the public emergency declared earlier today for a total of 15 days, until and unless provided for by further Mayoral Order. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 7, 2021

Law enforcement gained control of the situation in the evening with authorities using chemical irritants to clear the area. According to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee, a total of four people died on the grounds of the Capitol Building and more than 50 protesters were arrested.

“We have made in excess of 52 arrests,” he announced. “Four arrests, for carrying pistols without licenses, one arrest for possession of prohibited weapons, 47 arrests related to curfew violations and unlawful entry.

Police said they also found weapons and an array of explosives around different parts of the D.C. area.

“Two pipe bombs have been recovered: one pipe bomb from the DNC (Democratic National Committee), another pipe bomb from the RNC (Republican National Committee),” announced Chief Contee. “A cooler from a vehicle with a long gun that also included Molotov cocktails. This also was on the grounds of the United States Capitol.”

Additionally, authorities said 14 police officers were injured during the demonstrations and two had to be hospitalized.

The mayor’s public emergency is set to expire on January 21, unless an additional order is issued.

LIVE: Public Safety Update https://t.co/VQ2ZSRMuea — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 7, 2021

