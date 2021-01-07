https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/project-veritas-identifies-exact-moment-ralph-jones-ordered-judge-stop-preventing-poll-watchers-access-activities-going-atlanta/

Project Veritas captured the exact same moment Atlanta poll worker Ralph Jones was told by the courts to stop preventing poll watchers from seeing what was going on at his location.

We identified Jones as one of the workers at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Election Night:

We’ve had a number of articles about Ralph Jones, the Georgia election worker, who was onsite in Atlanta when the his crew pulled ballots out from under the table late election night after all poll workers were sent home.

We’ve asked why hasn’t the FBI investigated and prosecuted this guy for election fraud:

Now Project Veritas has identified the exact moment Ralph Jones was presented the court order to stop preventing poll watchers from observing the activities he and his crew were partaking in:

WATCH: @Project_Veritas Journalist captures exact moment Fulton County Registration Chief Ralph Jones was presented COURT ORDER to take down steel barriers and allow poll watchers within 10 feet of voting machines and computers pic.twitter.com/hQfMNZyPdW — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 7, 2021

The events in Atlanta on November 3rd and after were corrupt. God only knows how many fraudulent ballots were processed at that location.

