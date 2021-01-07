https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/prominent-twitter-leftist-says-death-pro-trump-protester-good-thing/

(CNS NEWS) – A former “Jeopardy!” champion and prominent Twitter leftist stated that the death of a pro-Trump protester and military veteran on Wednesday was “one of the few good things that happened as a result of the Capitol ‘protest'” and that people should “feel less bad than you do about putting down a rabid animal.”

Ashli Babbitt, a 14-year veteran of the Air Force, was apparently shot by Capitol Police amid protesters breaking into the Capitol building, reported The New York Post.

“Ashley [sic] Babbitt feeding the worms is one of the few good things that happened as a result of the Capitol ‘protest’ and if you feel the need to mourn her Nazi a** it’ll be easier for both of us if you unfollow me now,” said Arthur Chu, an 11-time former “Jeopardy!” champion.

