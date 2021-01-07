https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/prosecutors-cases-federal-capitol/2021/01/07/id/1004702

Federal prosecutors plan to file 15 federal cases on Thursday for crimes related to Wednesday’s U.S. Capitol siege as lawmakers were attempting to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, including sedition charges, The Washington Times reports.

Michael Sherwin, the top federal prosecutor for the District of Columbia, says ”all options are on the table” for charging members of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol, including unauthorized access and theft of property. Sherwin also said investigators are combing through evidence to bring additional charges.

”All of those charges are on the table,” he said. ”We’re not going to keep anything out of our arsenal for potential charges. We will bring the most maximum charges we can based upon the conduct.”

Sherwin said 40 other cases had already been charged in D.C. Superior Court.

Police say more than 90 people were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

A sedition charge, which carries up to 20 years in prison, could apply to those who ”by force prevent, hinder or delay the execution” of any U.S. law or ”by force seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof.” Acting attorney general Jeff Rosen told prosecutors in a memo in September that they should consider the use of seditious conspiracy charges against violent demonstrators, saying it does not require proof of a plot to overthrow the U.S. government.

