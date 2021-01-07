https://thescoop.us/record-number-of-patriots-download-parler-app-after-both-facebook-and-twitter-ban-president-trump-from-posting/

Record numbers of patriotic Americans have downloaded the social media app ‘Parler‘ in response to the recent acts of Chinese communist-style censorship that both Facebook and Twitter have taken against President Trump.

Parler has surged to the #3 news app in the Apple App Store.

In response to a large peaceful protest of Trump supporters that took place at the US Capitol building, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made an announcement on his Facebook page Thursday morning that President Trump has been banned from using both his “Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

Facebook also deleted a 1.9 million member group called ‘Joe Biden Is Not My President!‘ yesterday without warning after left-wing trolls falsely blamed the group for promoting violence.

Twitter, too, suspended the account of President Trump and deleted two of his tweets in which he called for “peace” at the Capitol building.

So, since the communists at Twitter thinks they have the authority to censor the Leader of the Free World, then we here at The Scoop have officially decided to never use Twitter ever again.

Earlier today, we posted the following message on Twitter, announcing our decision to leave the platform and move to Parler. We encourage all patriots who read this article to download the Parler app and follow @thescoop if you have not already!

“ATTENTION PATRIOTS! In response to @Jack banning President Trump, as of today, we are permanently moving to Parler and will no longer be using this disgusting Communist anti-American platform, Twitter. Follow us on Parler–> https://parler.com/profile/thescoop/posts #TwitExit #FightForTrump”

ATTENTION PATRIOTS! In response to @Jack banning President Trump, as of today, we are permanently moving to Parler and will no longer be using this disgusting Communist anti-American platform, Twitter. Follow us on Parler–> https://t.co/3Z8FuAN9iT#TwitExit #FightForTrump — The Scoop (@TheScoop_US) January 7, 2021

