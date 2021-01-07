https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/07/remember-that-time-a-bunch-of-peaceful-protesters-tried-violently-breaking-into-the-kavanaugh-hearing-you-member-watch/
Awww, a blast from the past.
But you know, the Right is full of violent terrorists and stuff.
Watch this.
Throwback to the Kavanaugh hearings: pic.twitter.com/sOb9z6TFhN
— Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) January 7, 2021
At the doors of the Supreme Court.
Listen to how proud of these yahoos this commentator was …
Why aren’t they calling them terrorists and stuff? Was this a siege? Storming the court?
Completely forgot about this mess. Another embarrassment
— Mullhouse (@mullhouse35) January 7, 2021
But it was ok because Kavanaugh BAD or something and TRUUUUUUUMP.
If using the same logic and definitions, also Terrorists.
— DannibalTheCannibal (@D_TheCannibal) January 7, 2021
Right?
Yup… not surprised
— The Coins Mummy (@TheCoinsMummy) January 7, 2021
Yep, if they could have gotten in they would have gotten in.
— stevden (@stevden) January 7, 2021
That was “peaceful” banging and screaming.
— 🇺🇸XMAN✝️👨👩👧👦 (@XMANis4Real) January 7, 2021
Oh, THAT’S right.
Peaceful banging and screaming.
Our bad.
***
