Awww, a blast from the past.

But you know, the Right is full of violent terrorists and stuff.

Watch this.

Throwback to the Kavanaugh hearings: pic.twitter.com/sOb9z6TFhN — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) January 7, 2021

At the doors of the Supreme Court.

Listen to how proud of these yahoos this commentator was …

Why aren’t they calling them terrorists and stuff? Was this a siege? Storming the court?

Completely forgot about this mess. Another embarrassment — Mullhouse (@mullhouse35) January 7, 2021

But it was ok because Kavanaugh BAD or something and TRUUUUUUUMP.

If using the same logic and definitions, also Terrorists. — DannibalTheCannibal (@D_TheCannibal) January 7, 2021

Right?

Yup… not surprised — The Coins Mummy (@TheCoinsMummy) January 7, 2021

Yep, if they could have gotten in they would have gotten in. — stevden (@stevden) January 7, 2021

That was “peaceful” banging and screaming. — 🇺🇸XMAN✝️👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 (@XMANis4Real) January 7, 2021

Oh, THAT’S right.

Peaceful banging and screaming.

Our bad.

***

