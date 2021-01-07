https://www.oann.com/rep-gaetz-highlights-possibility-antifa-infiltrated-trump-march/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=rep-gaetz-highlights-possibility-antifa-infiltrated-trump-march

In this image from video, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks as the House reconvenes to debate the objection to confirm the Electoral College vote from Arizona, after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (House Television via AP)

UPDATED 10:08 AM PT – Thursday, January 7, 2021

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) suggests Antifa could have been responsible for the recent events on Capitol Hill.  While debating election certification Wednesday, he highlighted President Trump’s explicit calls for his supporters to take part in peaceful demonstrations in Washington, D.C.

Gaetz went on to bring up reports stating a facial recognition company used their software to identify two Philadelphia-based Antifa members in the crowd.

“I don’t know if the reports are true, but The Washington Times just reported some compelling evidence from a facial recognition company showing that some of the people who breached the Capitol today were not Trump supporters,” he explained. “They were masquerading as Trump supporters and, in fact, were members of the violent terrorist group Antifa.”

Gaetz said the way Democrats have been handling politics is partially to blame for the breach. The Florida Republican added, “it’s time to build America up, not tear her down and destroy her.”

