https://www.oann.com/rep-gaetz-highlights-possibility-antifa-infiltrated-trump-march/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=rep-gaetz-highlights-possibility-antifa-infiltrated-trump-march

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:08 AM PT – Thursday, January 7, 2021

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) suggests Antifa could have been responsible for the recent events on Capitol Hill. While debating election certification Wednesday, he highlighted President Trump’s explicit calls for his supporters to take part in peaceful demonstrations in Washington, D.C.

I certainly hope and pray Congressman Matt Gaetz will be recognized by his party for the leader he is, for the leader he could be in the years ahead for our deeply troubled nation. #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs https://t.co/GHdv2ghFH1 — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) January 7, 2021

Gaetz went on to bring up reports stating a facial recognition company used their software to identify two Philadelphia-based Antifa members in the crowd.

“I don’t know if the reports are true, but The Washington Times just reported some compelling evidence from a facial recognition company showing that some of the people who breached the Capitol today were not Trump supporters,” he explained. “They were masquerading as Trump supporters and, in fact, were members of the violent terrorist group Antifa.”

Gaetz said the way Democrats have been handling politics is partially to blame for the breach. The Florida Republican added, “it’s time to build America up, not tear her down and destroy her.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

