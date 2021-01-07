https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gosar-trump-pelosi-amendment/2021/01/07/id/1004692

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s call to remove President Donald Trump from office shows her lack of leadership.

”Here you want to deescalate, you’ve got a president who says he’s going through a peaceful transition of power, he said go home, go in peace, and now with two weeks left you’re going to impeach him again? On what grounds?” Gosar said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s ”American Agenda.”

”And implore the vice president? That’s what’s wrong with this country. Name-calling, you hate this president more than you love this country? What this country needs is transparency, allowing people to be settled down so they understand, ‘Did my vote count?’ And if it didn’t, who is going to be held accountable?”

Gosar was one of the dozens of House Republicans objecting to the Electoral College votes Wednesday when demonstrators stormed the U.S. Capitol, forcing lawmakers to evacuate. Several rioters entered the House and Senate chambers.

One woman was shot by U.S. Capitol Police and three others died in separate medical emergencies. Police also made an excess of 52 arrests, including 26 on U.S. Capitol grounds.

Gosar said Capitol police need to be held accountable for the breach but also called on lawmakers to be held accountable.

”Yes, let’s start with the Capitol police. But let’s also start with ourselves,” he said. ”The rhetoric I heard on the floor last night is intolerable. One of my delegation, Ruben Gallego, called me treasonous. How does that work? I did the same thing Nancy Pelosi did in 2016 with George Bush. I didn’t ask for someone to take over the Hill. I asked for an audit of transparency. … So if there’s somebody that needs to calm down to lighten the fire, it’s Pelosi and (Sen. Chuck) Schumer. Back off.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

