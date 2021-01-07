https://thehill.com/homenews/news/533283-rep-joaquin-castro-wants-to-prevent-federal-government-from-ever-naming

Democratic Texas Rep. Joaquin CastroJoaquin CastroHawley condemns Capitol violence amid accusations of incitement CHC Chair Castro nominates ‘Selena’ for National Film Registry Two headstones with swastikas removed from Texas veterans cemetery MORE announced in a tweet Thursday that he would be introducing legislation that would prevent any federal buildings or property from ever being named after President Trump Donald TrumpTrump acknowledges end of presidency after Congress certifies Biden win Congress affirms Biden win after rioters terrorize Capitol Third House lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 this week MORE.

“President Trump incited an insurrection that damaged some our nation’s most significant and sacred federal property,” he wrote. “Donald Trump should never become a future generation’s confederate symbol.”

In addition to supporting the impeachment and removal of Donald Trump, I am also preparing legislation that would prohibit any federal building or property from being named after President Donald J. Trump. 1/2 — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) January 8, 2021

President Trump incited an insurrection that damaged some our nation’s most significant and sacred federal property. Most importantly – let us learn from our past. Donald Trump should never become a future generation’s confederate symbol. 2/2 — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) January 8, 2021

The Democratic senator also said in his tweets that he supported efforts to remove Trump from office, with only days left in his presidential term.

Castro’s announcement comes the day after Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump acknowledges end of presidency after Congress certifies Biden win Congress affirms Biden win after rioters terrorize Capitol Here’s how newspaper front pages across the world looked after mobs stormed the Capitol MORE‘s victory. In the wake of the violence, many blamed Trump for inciting the rioters through his messages.

Earlier Thursday, Castro, along with his brother, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, called for Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzCongress affirms Biden win after rioters terrorize Capitol Congress rejects challenge to Arizona’s presidential vote Hawley to still object to Pennsylvania after Capitol breached MORE (R-Texas) to resign. Cruz was one of the GOP lawmakers who raised objections to the electoral victory of Biden.

“He has conducted himself shamelessly, and I think he has done this because he believes it’s the only way, the only chance that he has to win the Republican nomination for president,” Joaquin Castro told The Texas Tribune.

