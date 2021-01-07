https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kinzinger-25th-amendment-trump/2021/01/07/id/1004639

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., saying he is doing it with a “heavy heart,” called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked to remove Donald Trump as president.

He made his comments in a Thursday tweet. In a video attached to the tweet, he said: “Yesterday was a bad day as we all know.

“What happened yesterday was a wake-up call to many. Sadly, yesterday it became evident that not only has the president abdicated his duty to protect the American people and the People’s House, he invoked and inflamed passions that only gave fuel to the insurrection we saw here.”

He claimed Trump barely denounced the violence at the Capital.

“All indications are that the president has become unmoored, not just from his duty or even his oath, but from reality itself,” he said.

He noted it is time for a “sane captain of the ship.

“It’s time to invoke the 25th Amendment and to end this nightmare,” Kinzinger said.

“The president is unfit and the president is unwell. And the president must now relinquish control of the Executive Branch voluntarily or involuntarily.”

Before protesters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, Kinzinger had been one of the few Republicans to speak put in favor the certification of the Electoral College vote.

