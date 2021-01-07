https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/01/07/rep-mo-brooks-cautions-rushing-to-judgement-on-capitol-breach-as-evidence-on-possible-orchestrators-rolls-in-1013730/

Alabama GOP Rep. Mo Brooks said on Thursday there is mounting “evidence” that supporters of the left-wing anarchist group Antifa helped orchestrate the U.S. Capitol Building breach a day earlier.

“Please, don’t be like #FakeNewsMedia, don’t rush to judgment on assault on Capitol. Wait for investigation. All may not be (and likely is not) what appears. Evidence growing that fascist ANTIFA orchestrated Capitol attack with clever mob control tactics,” he wrote at the start of a Twitter thread.

1. A Congressman warned me on MONDAY of a growing ANTIFA threat & advised that I sleep in my office rather than leaving Capitol complex & sleeping in my condo. I heeded that advice & have slept on office floor for 4 straight nights. — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) January 7, 2021

“A Congressman warned me on MONDAY of a growing ANTIFA threat & advised that I sleep in my office rather than leaving Capitol complex & sleeping in my condo. I heeded that advice & have slept on office floor for 4 straight nights,” Brooks, who announced last month he would object to slates of electors for Democrat Joe Biden, continued.

“Congressman told me he was warned on TUESDAY by Capitol Police officer that intelligence suggested fascist ANTIFA was going to try to infiltrate the Trump rally by dressing like Trump supporters, he wrote. “Capitol Police advised TUESDAY that it best not to leave Capitol complex.

4. Evidence, much public, surfacing that many Capitol assaulters were fascist ANTIFAs, not Trump supporters. Again, time will reveal truth. Don’t rush to judgment. Don’t be fooled by #FakeNewsMedia whose political judgment drives their reporting. My view: fully prosecute all! — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) January 7, 2021

“Evidence, much public, surfacing that many Capitol assaulters were fascist ANTIFAs, not Trump supporters. Again, time will reveal truth. Don’t rush to judgment. Don’t be fooled by #FakeNewsMedia whose political judgment drives their reporting. My view: fully prosecute all!” Brooks concluded.

In a video posted online showing a demonstrator attempting to break out a window at the Capitol Building before being restrained by a man wearing what appears to be an iconic red “MAGA” hat, a woman is heard accusing him of being “Antifa.”

Stop listening to MSM lies. I was there in DC. Antifa started to break windows but stops by Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/4KN2EueEJ9 — Emma Right (@emmbeliever) January 7, 2021

It’s not clear that anyone who associates with the leftist group took part in the assault on the Capitol Building or incited others to do so.

In fact, an intelligence report sent to subscribers Thursday from the private firm Forward Observer cast doubt on the Antifa theory.

“I’ve noticed some misinformation, or maybe disinformation, regarding antifascists’ role in yesterday’s Capitol protest. There are accusations that the Capitol’s breach was a false flag attack, led by antifascists in order to pin blame on Trump supporters. I’ll tell you why this is somewhere between unlikely and unfounded,” Samuel Culper, an analyst with the threat intelligence firm, wrote.

Culper went on to downplay claims from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) that the extensive facial recognition technology utilized around the Capitol complex “had confirmed the presence of antifascists during the protest.

“These accusations are pretty easily debunked,” Culper continued.

He also pointed out that Antifa members would have taken major risks to attend a pro-Trump evening, including being heavily “outnumbered.”

Those touting the Antifa “theory” would have people believe members “willing to suffer the consequences of these actions, knowingly violated federal law to break through barriers and lead the charge into the Capitol.” Also, they would have “knowingly had an extremely high likelihood of being identified by law enforcement,” and “knowingly took the risk of being arrested by federal law enforcement, facing federal criminal charges, and their identities almost certainly published.”

“What’s more likely is that some Trump supporters became angry upon learning the failure of the the ‘Pence card,’ which they were promised would lead to the re-election of President Trump once Vice President Pence chose alternate electors in the Electoral College,” he added.

WJLA reported Thursday that the FBI is currently investigating the breach and is seeking information to help identify those who broke in.

