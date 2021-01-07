https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/01/07/rep-mo-brooks-says-theres-evidence-antifa-was-involved-in-assault-on-capitol-n1315547

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) is imploring people not to rush to judgment on the assault on the Capitol that took place Wednesday afternoon and to wait for an investigation.

“All may not be (and likely is not) what appears,” he said on Twitter Thursday morning. “Evidence growing that fascist ANTIFA orchestrated Capitol attack with clever mob control tactics.”

Here’s the evidence he cited on Twitter:

Brooks says that on Monday he was warned by a fellow congressman whom he did not name of “a growing ANTIFA threat” and was advised to sleep in his office and not leave Capitol complex. Brooks reported that he heeded that advice and has slept on his office floor for four straight nights.

On Tuesday, Brooks says that a Capitol Police officer warned congressman “that intelligence suggested fascist ANTIFA was going to try to infiltrate the Trump rally by dressing like Trump supporters.”

On the same day, Brooks says Capitol Police advised that “it [was] best not to leave [the] Capitol complex.”

Finally, Brooks referenced “Evidence, much public, surfacing that many Capitol assaulters were fascist ANTIFAs, not Trump supporters.”

Nevertheless, Brooks said that “time will reveal truth,” and warned people not to “rush to judgment.” He then accused the fake news media, “whose political judgment drives their reporting,” of trying to fool people.

Rest assured, Rep. Brooks was not trying to justify or excuse Trump supporters who were involved and expressed unequivocally that all those who participated should be fully prosecuted.

1. A Congressman warned me on MONDAY of a growing ANTIFA threat & advised that I sleep in my office rather than leaving Capitol complex & sleeping in my condo. I heeded that advice & have slept on office floor for 4 straight nights. — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) January 7, 2021

4. Evidence, much public, surfacing that many Capitol assaulters were fascist ANTIFAs, not Trump supporters. Again, time will reveal truth. Don’t rush to judgment. Don’t be fooled by #FakeNewsMedia whose political judgment drives their reporting. My view: fully prosecute all! — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) January 7, 2021

While it’s possible that there were members of antifa involved, it cannot be denied that Trump supporters were, too. Such actions do nothing to advance the rioters’ cause and are actually more likely to derail them. I don’t doubt we’ll learn a lot more about who was involved in the coming days and weeks, but at least Republicans have condemned the violence, something Democrats weren’t so willing to do last summer when cities nationwide were on fire.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

