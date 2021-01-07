https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/axios-cruz-hawley-business/2021/01/07/id/1004681

Fueling objection to the Electoral College voting results could cost some Senate and House members — literally.

Some of America’s top business executives are tired of politicians pandering to people who protested the presidential election results and plan to stop funding those who took part, according to Axios.

Yale School of Management professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld led a group of 33 high-profile CEOs and investors in a virtual meeting Tuesday morning to discuss the then-expected congressional objections to the presidential certification process, per CNBC.

That was a day before a joint session of Congress certified the electoral results after a mob contesting Biden’s victory attacked the Capitol.

“The GOP acting this way, these GOP members, are certainly not the voice of American business large or small, so they’re talking about cutting off support,” Sonnenfeld told CNBC on Tuesday.

Politicians who could be affected most include Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. and Ted Cruz, R-Texas. Both men, each of whom might have 2020 presidential aspirations, have alienated some business people who could have helped fund those campaigns.

It was the second such meeting of business execs since Trump insisted the election outcome was due to voter fraud in several key battleground states.

The group has met regularly — for example, after George Floyd’s murder — and usually with Chatham House rules. Those rules state participants can disclose information received but not the identities of participants.

A source told Axios that one resulting agreement was to no longer financially support congressional election deniers, either directly or indirectly, and possibly to support primary challengers.

While some people are skeptical participants will stick to the pledge, Sonnenfeld said he expects outside groups such as The Lincoln Project and academics will call out those who don’t.

“The amount of anger at these 11 senators was more intense than any I can recall directed with so much universality,” said one person who attended Sonnenfeld’s virtual meeting. “There is real anger at these people, particularly Hawley and Cruz, that they don’t really understand.”

According to Sonnenfeld, polling shows CEOs are among America’s most-trusted institutional voices.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

