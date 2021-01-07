https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/07/report-president-trump-has-regained-access-to-his-twitter-account/

Vice News’s David Gilbert reports that President Trump complied with Twitter’s demand to remove three tweets from his timeline and now has access to his account again:

If the tweets had not been removed, Twitter would have kept the account locked past the 12-hour timeout that the company already issued:

So, for a time, the president could launch a nuclear strike but not tell the world about it on Twitter. Take a bow, tech cos:

And now we wait:

***

