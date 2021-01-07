https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/07/report-president-trump-has-regained-access-to-his-twitter-account/

Vice News’s David Gilbert reports that President Trump complied with Twitter’s demand to remove three tweets from his timeline and now has access to his account again:

Twitter has confirmed to me that Trump has deleted the three tweets that breached its terms of service. So he’s had control of his account back for over two hours now but hasn’t tweeted…. He must still be asleep…. — David Gilbert (@daithaigilbert) January 7, 2021

If the tweets had not been removed, Twitter would have kept the account locked past the 12-hour timeout that the company already issued:

BREAKING: Twitter says 3 tweets today from President Trump have been removed, and his account “will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked.” — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 7, 2021

So, for a time, the president could launch a nuclear strike but not tell the world about it on Twitter. Take a bow, tech cos:

If Trump is too dangerous to have a twitter account, how does he still have access to the nuclear codes? https://t.co/gbuQChY2GT — CND (@CNDuk) January 7, 2021

And now we wait:

