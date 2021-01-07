http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cEibiksRUM0/

Vice President Mike Pence is willing to attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration later this month, according to reports, if he is invited.

Pence’s Press Secretary, Devin O’Malley, hinted on Twitter that the vice president had not received an invitation from Biden or the Inaugural Committee to attend the inauguration.

“You can’t attend something you haven’t received an invitation to….” he wrote cryptically.

CNN and Politico reported that Pence would likely attend Biden’s inauguration, citing “sources close to” the vice president.

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have still not revealed their plans for Inauguration Day.

Pence and Trump’s relationship has frayed in recent days after the vice president refused an attempt to challenge the presidential election during the joint session of Congress on Wednesday to certify the electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election.

The vice president refused Trump’s multiple public requests to try to overturn or delay the certification of the vote.

“It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” Pence wrote in a letter to Congress.

Pence was also reportedly angry with the president on Thursday after the riots began on Capitol Hill, according to Sen. Jim Inhoffe, who revealed details of the vice president’s reaction in an interview with the Tulsa World.

“I’ve known Mike Pence forever,” Inhofe said in the interview. “I’ve never seen Pence as angry as he was today.

“I had a long conversation with him,” the senator continued. “He said, ‘After all the things I’ve done for (Trump).’”

