WEST HAVEN, CT – According to police officials, two West Haven Police officers were injured when a police cruiser was stolen by one of two suspects alleged to have been involved in numerous robberies in the area on January 6th.

BREAKING out of West Haven where 2 people have been arrested after a police cruiser was stolen. 2 officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story. https://t.co/SKPHGD1v9N — FOX61 (@FOX61News) January 6, 2021

The confrontation with police and the suspects that resulted in the stolen cruiser and officer injuries was said to have taken place at approximately 11:15 a.m. nearby the intersection of Campbell Avenue and West Spring Street.

West Haven Police were initially alerted by another law enforcement agency that a stolen vehicle that was allegedly used in several robberies and purse snatchings in recent days was spotted exiting I-95 by exit 43 on Campbell Avenue.

WHPD units had first caught up with the stolen vehicle along First Avenue and Mix Avenue, then attempted to make a stop while the vehicle made its way onto Campbell Avenue.

By the time the stolen vehicle arrived at the intersection of Campbell Avenue and West Spring Street, the driver of the stolen vehicle wound up colliding with several cars at the intersection due to traffic congestion.

Following the collision with the other vehicles, the driver of the stolen vehicle was said to have fled on foot – while WHPD officers were said to have been taking the passenger inside the stolen vehicle into custody.

While some of the officers were occupied with the vehicle passenger, the driver of the stolen vehicle made their way into a WHPD cruiser and attempted to flee the area.

During the attempted fleeing in the police vehicle, video captured at the scene shows the cruiser being put into reverse – which reportedly several officers were struck in that instant by the occupied cruiser.

When the cruiser was put into forward-gear, one officer was nearly run over. Luckily, the officer was said to have successfully evaded the vehicle as it plowed toward him.

From there, the driver of the police cruiser tried ramming their way through the fencing at the Oak Grove cemetery, which wound up essentially disabling the vehicle in said attempt.

Once again, the suspect was said to have made one other attempt at fleeing on foot – but officers were able to apprehend the suspect. The identities of the two suspects have not been released, but they were described as being two juveniles.

As for the officers injured during the incident, they were transported to a local hospital and were said to have been treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

City Councilwoman Trenee McGee commended the WHPD officers “for their restraint displayed during this incident,” considering that things were escalating at such a rapid and nearly fatal pace with respect to the suspects’ alleged actions against officers.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and there’s been no announcement yet on any formal charges being brought forth against the suspects in this matter.

In other recent events in Connecticut, Hartford Police were said to have fatally shot an armed suspect following a standoff.

We at Law Enforcement Today recently reported on the incident, which police body-cam footage was revealed.

Here’s that previous report.

HARTFORD, CT- Released body-cam footage of a fatal, officer-involved shooting reveals police doing their job professionally in an uncertain and rapidly-evolving situation.

On Dec. 26, 2020, Hartford Police Department (HPD) received a 911 call reporting that a male was “acting erratically” with a firearm. Authorities said that officers arrived at the scene at 8:56 p.m. and advised dispatch that the man was armed with a rifle with a scope, as well as a handgun.

The body-cam footage shows the officers surrounding the suspect and repeatedly shouting to “put it down.” The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Shamar Ogman and the video footage is from Officers Christopher Larson, Ashley Martinez, and Joseph Walsh.

According to the State’s report, Ogman refused to listen to the officers’ commands to drop the weapons pointed at the officers. Officer Martinez fired one shot and struck the suspect. He was taken to the hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

Long hailed by advocates of police reform as a powerful tool for accountability, the use of body cameras by officers continues to become more widespread throughout the country. However, the Dec. 26 officer-involved fatal shooting has the opposite effect from the one activists intended it to have.

The footage captured from those body-cams was intense and tragic, with the officers pleading for Ogman to put down his handgun and rifle as he led them on a foot chase through a residential neighborhood.

Minutes before Officer Martinez fires her duty weapon, Ogman is heard screaming profanities at them and calls on them to shoot him. Facing the imminent threat of Ogman’s firearms pointing at herself and her fellow officers, Martinez fired one single shot, killing the armed suspect.

Police said Wednesday that a man killed in an officer involved shooting in Hartford was arrested earlier this month for weapons offenses in Meriden https://t.co/Jf0S8Ii0ku pic.twitter.com/145UQvSNeu — Record-Journal (@Record_Journal) December 30, 2020

It is nearly impossible for advocates of police accountability to twist what the footage shows to fit their narrative of law enforcement wantonly disregarding black lives.

The Boston Herald editorial staff said:

“Hartford Police were calm and professional in a dangerous situation that put the lives of everyone in the neighborhood on the line. They attempted for long minutes in the dark to end the chase without shots fired, dutifully putting their own safety behind that of the citizens they serve, including Ogman.”

Ogman certainly appeared to be dealing with a mental health crisis, but the activist-proposed solution of sending a mental health professional into such a scenario is fundamentally frightening.

The editorial staff said:

“What most shines through from the body-cam footage is the bravery and dedication of the police officers, obviously wanting to restore the safety of the neighborhood and doing their utmost to do so without needless bloodshed.”

State’s Attorney releases preliminary report, bodycam of fatal officer-involved shooting in Hartford #CT https://t.co/MvPGBUmp64 — Raymond E. Foster (@policeofficer) December 30, 2020

These are not videos that support any suggestion of “defunding the police,” no matter which of the many competing definitions of this phrase are used.

Ogman recently had several interactions with the criminal justice system, which include an acknowledgement by him that he was struggling psychologically. However, in spite of this, and an order by a judge that he not possess firearms, Ogman ended up back in his own neighborhood, armed, and facing off with officers several days later.

We’re now getting a look at the body cam footage from this weekend’s fatal officer-involved shooting. We have the latest from Hartford all morning on @WTNH. pic.twitter.com/r8JON8GAiP — Suzie Hunter (@TheSuzieHunter) December 30, 2020

Any solution to help citizens suffering from mental health must start from the reality that police are not the enemy and they must be included in the conversation.

The editorial staff wrote:

“Divisive rhetoric that pits law enforcement against their own communities and undermines the important and dangerous work that they do will not have the result of saving lives like Shamar Ogman’s.”

Mayor Bronin said in a statement:

“I want to thank the State’s Attorney for quickly releasing footage of this tragic incident. The videos released today show a very dangerous situation, with a heavily-armed man aiming a rifle at police officers in a residential neighborhood.”

The Mayor added:

“Any loss of life in our community is painful and our hearts go out to the family of Mr. Ogman. My thoughts are also with Officer Martinez. No officer ever wants to face a situation like this and she acted to protect her fellow officers and the public when she felt that she had no other responsible choice.”

—

