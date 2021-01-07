https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/romanian-christians-crowd-port-epiphany-service/

(WHATFINGER NEWS) – Thousands of Romanian Orthodox Christians crowded into the harbour of the Black Sea port of Constanta on Wednesday, breaking social distancing rules to celebrate an Epiphany service.

Romanian authorities have banned public gatherings due to the coronavirus, but said they would allow up to 3,000 people with face masks to attend the open air service.

The Orthodox Church wields considerable influence in the socially conservative state, and a Reuters reporter estimated up to 4,000 attended the event, some without masks and many joining a tightly-packed crowd being blessed by holy water.

