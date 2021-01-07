https://hannity.com/media-room/scalise-united-states-capitol-was-overrun-by-anarchists-and-terrorists/

posted by Hannity Staff – 1.21.20

Sean Hannity slammed the House Democrats’ never-ending impeachment fantasy Monday night; saying it’s now time for the Senate to do their job.

“The House impeached the President. That’s their role. Now the Senate does their job. Are you concerned about them trying to fix what the Democrats screwed up?” asked Hannity.

“They’ve shown it’s very personal. They had their chance to make their case. They brought in witness after witness. We were denied that. Their own star witnesses went under oath,” said Rep. Steve Scalise.

“Now they want more witnesses? It’s not the Senate’s job to mop up the mess in the House. They couldn’t make their case because there was no crime,” he added.

