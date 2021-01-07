https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/schumer-calls-trump-immediately-removed-office-impeachment-25th-amendment/

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) issued a statement Thursday calling for the immediate removal of President Trump by impeachment or the 25th Amendment. Schumer appealed to Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment as the quickest way to remove Trump.

File image from Trump impeachment trial.

“What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the President. This president should not hold office one day longer. “The quickest and most effective way – it can be done today -to remove this president from office would be for Vice President to immediately invoke 25th amendment. If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president.”

News reports Wednesday night said cabinet officials were discussing removing Trump by the 25th Amendment but had not spoken to Pence about it yet.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) became the first Republican in Congress to call for Trump’s removal by the 25th Amendment. Kinzinger released a video Thursday morning:

It’s with a heavy heart I am calling for the sake of our Democracy that the 25th Amendment be invoked. My statement: pic.twitter.com/yVyQrYcjuD — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 7, 2021

