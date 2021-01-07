https://www.dailywire.com/news/senate-majority-leader-mitch-mcconnell-unloads-on-unruly-mob-at-u-s-capitol

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement on Thursday slamming those involved in the violence that unfolded yesterday in the nation’s capital.

“I salute and applaud those front-line U.S. Capitol Police officers who stood bravely in harm’s way during yesterday’s failed insurrection,” McConnell wrote. “We are praying today for those who sustained injuries, some serious, in the line of duty. Congress is also deeply grateful to the local officers from D.C., Virginia, and Maryland, the federal law enforcement personnel, the National Guard, and all the other professionals who deployed to help subdue the criminals and retake the Capitol.”

“With that said, yesterday represented a massive failure of institutions, protocols, and planning that are supposed to protect the first branch of our federal government,” the statement continued. “A painstaking investigation and thorough review must now take place and significant changes must follow. Initial bipartisan discussions have already begun among committees of oversight and Congressional Leadership.”

“The ultimate blame for yesterday lies with the unhinged criminals who broke down doors, trampled our nation’s flag, fought with law enforcement, and tried to disrupt our democracy, and with those who incited them,” McConnell concluded. “But this fact does not and will not preclude our addressing the shocking failures in the Capitol’s security posture and protocols.”

McConnell’s statement follows violence that broke out when an unruly mob stormed the U.S. Capitol Building following a political rally held by the president. The national guard was later called in to restore order after some members of Congress either had to either shelter in place or be evacuated.

McConnell’s wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, released a statement on Thursday afternoon announcing that she was resigning from the administration.

“Yesterday, our country experienced a traumatic and entirely avoidable event as supporters of the President stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed,” she said. “As I’m sure is the case with many of you, it has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”

“I am tremendously proud of the many accomplishments we were able to achieve together for our country and I will never forget the commitment you have for this Department and the United States of America,” the statement continued. “I am hopeful that many of you will carry forward our vision to improve the lives of Americans through this Department and beyond.”

“Today, I am announcing my resignation as U. S. Secretary of Transportation, to take effect on Monday, January 11, 2020,” she concluded. “We will help my announced successor Mayor Pete Buttigieg, with taking on the responsibility of running this wonderful department. With all good wishes to each one of you.”

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

