The Senate Armed Services Committee will hold a hearing on Jan. 19 — one day before before Joe Biden is sworn in as president — for his nominee for secretary of defense, The Hill reports.

Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin will come before the committee at 3 p.m. that day, according the a press release from the committee. Austin has not been retired from the military for the required seven years to serve as defense secretary and will, therefore, need approval from both the Senate and House to serve in the position.

The Senate Armed Services Committee will also hold a hearing to hear from outside experts about the waiver and civilian control of the military, according to The Hill.

The House Armed Services Committee has not said when it will hold a hearing on Austin’s waiver.

