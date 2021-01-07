https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/07/shopify-just-banned-all-trump-stores/

Shopify stripped down all online stores for President Donald Trump, including the president’s Trump Organization and affiliated campaign account following Wednesday’s Capitol riots.

According to the Wall Street Journal, a Shopify spokeswoman said the president — through comments he made on Wednesday, in which he said the election was “fraudulent” but urged his supporters to “go home now” and “go home in peace” — had violated company policy, which forbids online sellers from supporting organizations or people who encourage violence.

“As a result, we have terminated stores affiliated with President Trump,” Shopify said.

The decision follows Facebook and Instagram indefinitely banning the president Thursday morning. Trump’s Twitter account also remains suspended, with that company also preparing to keep the president locked out indefinitely. Snapchat joined big tech’s purge of the president following the Capitol Hill riots.

Trump supporters flooded the Capitol complex Wednesday after a “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C., which featured the president addressing thousands of supporters as Congress prepared to certify the results of the Electoral College.

According to the Associated Press, the ensuing riots at the Capitol left four dead, one from a Capitol Police shooting and three from medical emergencies, amid the destruction, as members of Congress and staff hunkered down in hiding places or evacuated the area.

Trump’s recorded message to his supporters raiding the Capitol, urging them to “go home now,” was promptly stripped off Twitter followed by a 12-hour suspension citing violations of its Civic Integrity policy.

Before removing the clip, Twitter barred users from amplifying the video with likes, retweets, or replies.

Explosive devices were also found at the RNC and DNC headquarters in the capital. Two devices reportedly detonated in controlled explosions at the RNC, a party official who was not authorized to go on record told The Federalist. While a majority of the RNC leadership were away in Florida at their annual winter meeting, other staff were inside the building.

The devices found near the RNC and DNC headquarters on Wednesday were actual explosive devices, not phonies, according to a senior federal law enforcement official briefed on the investigations.

