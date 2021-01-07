https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/shopify-trump-organization-online-store-retail/2021/01/07/id/1004659

Shopify, the online commerce provider, has removed the stores run by President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Trump Organization following the riot by his supporters at the Capitol on Wednesday.

TrumpStore.com and shop.donaldjtrump.com are both offline as of Thursday morning. A spokesperson for Shopify, which is based in Canada, told The Wall Street Journal that Trump violated the company’s policy against promoting or supporting organizations or people that promote violence.

“Shopify does not tolerate actions that incite violence. Based on recent events, we have determined that the actions by President Donald J. Trump violate our Acceptable Use Policy, which prohibits promotion or support of organizations, platforms or people that threaten or condone violence to further a cause. As a result, we have terminated stores affiliated with President Trump,” the company said in a statement.

Social media companies, including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, have suspended the president’s accounts following the incidents on Wednesday.

The Trump Organization did not respond to the Journal’s request for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

