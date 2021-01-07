https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/simon-schuster-hawley-capitol-riot/2021/01/07/id/1004713

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has lost his publisher in the aftermath of Wednesday’s Capitol riot by people protesting the presidential election outcome.

Simon & Schuster announced Thursday it was canceling plans to publish Hawley’s book, “The Tyranny of Big Tech.”

“After witnessing the disturbing, deadly insurrection that took place on Wednesday in Washington, DC, Simon & Schuster has decided to cancel the publication of Sen. Josh Hawley’s forthcoming book,” Simon & Schuster announced in a statement per The Hill.

Hawley, who objected to the electoral voting results in Pennsylvania following Wednesday’s siege at the Capitol, accused the publishing company of trying to censor him.

“Simon & Schuster is canceling my contract because I was representing my constituents, leading a debate on the Senate floor on voter integrity, which they have not decided to redefine as sedition,” Hawley said in a statement.

“Let me be clear, this is not just a contract dispute. It’s a direct assault on the First Amendment. Only approved speech can now be published. This is the Left looking to cancel everyone they don’t approve of.”

The senator added, “We’ll see you in court.”

Sen. Hawley was the first GOP senator to announce his intentions last week to raise objections when Congress met Wednesday to certify Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Protesters stormed the Capitol after the House and Senate had retired to their respective chamber to discuss objections to Arizona’s electoral total.

Four civilians and one officer died Wednesday as a result of the riot.

In saying “it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints,” Simon & Schuster said Hawley’s role in objecting to the electoral results of the presidential election had gone too far.

“We take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom,” the company said.

Earlier Thursday, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., accused Hawley of misleading supporters about the chances of successfully contesting the results of the 2020 election. Both Hawley and Cotton have been considered potential contenders for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

“Some senators, for political gain, misled supporters about their ability to challenge the election results — some even sent out fundraising emails while insurrectionists stormed the Capitol,” Cotton said. “That stops now — Republicans ought to focus on countering the Democrats’ radical agenda.”

