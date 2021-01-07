https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/07/singer-demi-lovato-is-recording-something-special-after-the-storming-of-the-capitol-wednesday/
We’ve heard from both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris about the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Trump on Wednesday, but we haven’t heard from singer Demi Lovato. No, wait, actually we have. Lovato proclaimed on Twitter that she was recording “something special” in the aftermath of the rioting.
Demi Lovato Says She’s Recording ‘Something Special’ After Storming of U.S. Capitol https://t.co/My9bGe6zi1
— NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) January 7, 2021
In a follow-up tweet, the 28-year-old “Cool for the Summer” performer announced that she was currently in a studio and recording some type of commentary on the traumatic day. She did not specify if the music had been written prior to the unrest at the Capitol, nor did she give any further details about what to expect from it, but the posts led her name to start trending on Twitter.
“THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO,” she continued. “THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY F–KING MORE. I’m angry, embarrassed and ashamed. I’m in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy. #impeachtrumptonight.”
But … every Demi Lovato song is special.
The world holds its breath
— Cameron, an actual chemist 🧪 🌡️⚗️ (@doyouevenlift25) January 7, 2021
Oh, I can’t wait!! Sitting on the edge of my seat!
— TWest (@TerryWest) January 7, 2021
HELP IS ON THE WAY!!
— Dylan Cloud (@dcloud12) January 7, 2021
stunning and brave.
— Mr S🅱️inotto (@yourdoseof_f1) January 7, 2021
Sorted. World peace.
— R2T2 (@tiwarituraj) January 7, 2021
Finally, the healing we need.
— The Office Of The Pecker-Elect 🇺🇸 (@pecker_pal) January 7, 2021
Good to see she’s not trying to cash in on a national tragedy.
— El Chivato (@SMOD2024) January 7, 2021
Is it going to raise funds for the family of the woman who was shot dead by Capitol police? We’re betting it’s not.
should’ve threatened that 2 days ago and nothing would have happened
— Mustang Bobby (@bobbyg330) January 7, 2021
Please don’t
— Pumpkin spice verboten (@enzok) January 7, 2021
Haven’t we suffered enough
— Not a Boomer (@DaCount6) January 7, 2021
My ears are already bleeding.
— ☃️ Amen and Awoman ☃️ (@RealTanMan1980) January 7, 2021
Sounds like a nightmare.
— Michael J. Caruso (@MJ_Caruso) January 7, 2021
I think I speak for all Americans, left or right…we don’t need this.
— Steven Jarod Powell (@jarod_powell84) January 7, 2021
— Opinionated Witch🧙 (@smokenashes911) January 7, 2021
I can’t think of anything we need less lol
— Dr. Balki Bartakamous (@BBartakamous) January 7, 2021
America will be united once and for all https://t.co/DMJM0A4f61
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 7, 2021
… in their hatred of Demi Lovato.
— Business Master Crapplefratz (@Crapplefratz) January 7, 2021
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, what this world needs is Demi Lovato to bring us together
— Tony C (@tcat9999) January 7, 2021
“Capitalize before the moment is gone” should be the name of her song. Total Grammy Winner!
— Shiloe (@Foundationist) January 7, 2021
Her ego must be immense
— Gary Young (@GaryYou35735926) January 7, 2021
— Nick walker (@nw1924) January 7, 2021
And I was just ready to give up hope, too..
— Jeff Nichols (@jnicholsafp) January 7, 2021
If she wants to give the people something special..she could not sing.
That’d be great.
— eriksdatter17 (@eriksdatter17) January 7, 2021
How about four minutes of silence?
Related:
‘Sorry I’m not more educated’: Singer Demi Lovato caves to the outrage mob and apologizes for enjoying her recent trip to Israel https://t.co/KuMxoJIowV
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 3, 2019