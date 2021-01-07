https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/07/singer-demi-lovato-is-recording-something-special-after-the-storming-of-the-capitol-wednesday/

We’ve heard from both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris about the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Trump on Wednesday, but we haven’t heard from singer Demi Lovato. No, wait, actually we have. Lovato proclaimed on Twitter that she was recording “something special” in the aftermath of the rioting.

Demi Lovato Says She’s Recording ‘Something Special’ After Storming of U.S. Capitol https://t.co/My9bGe6zi1 — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) January 7, 2021

NBC Los Angeles reports:

In a follow-up tweet, the 28-year-old “Cool for the Summer” performer announced that she was currently in a studio and recording some type of commentary on the traumatic day. She did not specify if the music had been written prior to the unrest at the Capitol, nor did she give any further details about what to expect from it, but the posts led her name to start trending on Twitter. “THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO,” she continued. “THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY F–KING MORE. I’m angry, embarrassed and ashamed. I’m in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy. #impeachtrumptonight.”

But … every Demi Lovato song is special.

The world holds its breath — Cameron, an actual chemist 🧪 🌡️⚗️ (@doyouevenlift25) January 7, 2021

Oh, I can’t wait!! Sitting on the edge of my seat! — TWest (@TerryWest) January 7, 2021

HELP IS ON THE WAY!! — Dylan Cloud (@dcloud12) January 7, 2021

stunning and brave. — Mr S🅱️inotto (@yourdoseof_f1) January 7, 2021

Sorted. World peace. — R2T2 (@tiwarituraj) January 7, 2021

Finally, the healing we need. — The Office Of The Pecker-Elect 🇺🇸 (@pecker_pal) January 7, 2021

Good to see she’s not trying to cash in on a national tragedy. — El Chivato (@SMOD2024) January 7, 2021

Is it going to raise funds for the family of the woman who was shot dead by Capitol police? We’re betting it’s not.

should’ve threatened that 2 days ago and nothing would have happened — Mustang Bobby (@bobbyg330) January 7, 2021

Please don’t — Pumpkin spice verboten (@enzok) January 7, 2021

Haven’t we suffered enough — Not a Boomer (@DaCount6) January 7, 2021

My ears are already bleeding. — ☃️ Amen and Awoman ☃️ (@RealTanMan1980) January 7, 2021

Sounds like a nightmare. — Michael J. Caruso (@MJ_Caruso) January 7, 2021

I think I speak for all Americans, left or right…we don’t need this. — Steven Jarod Powell (@jarod_powell84) January 7, 2021

I can’t think of anything we need less lol — Dr. Balki Bartakamous (@BBartakamous) January 7, 2021

America will be united once and for all https://t.co/DMJM0A4f61 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 7, 2021

… in their hatred of Demi Lovato. — Business Master Crapplefratz (@Crapplefratz) January 7, 2021

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, what this world needs is Demi Lovato to bring us together — Tony C (@tcat9999) January 7, 2021

“Capitalize before the moment is gone” should be the name of her song. Total Grammy Winner! — Shiloe (@Foundationist) January 7, 2021

Her ego must be immense — Gary Young (@GaryYou35735926) January 7, 2021

And I was just ready to give up hope, too.. — Jeff Nichols (@jnicholsafp) January 7, 2021

If she wants to give the people something special..she could not sing.

That’d be great. — eriksdatter17 (@eriksdatter17) January 7, 2021

How about four minutes of silence?

Related:

‘Sorry I’m not more educated’: Singer Demi Lovato caves to the outrage mob and apologizes for enjoying her recent trip to Israel https://t.co/KuMxoJIowV — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 3, 2019

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

