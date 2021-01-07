https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/07/sit-down-jake-self-righteously-indignant-jake-tapper-forgets-to-check-his-mirror-before-blaming-trump-enabling-media-for-where-were-at/

Like many of us, CNN’s Jake Tapper is disgusted today.

Unlike many of us, he’s not really in the best position to be:

How could this have happened? ask Trump-enabling politicians and media who have for years ignored warnings that something like this would inevitably happen — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 7, 2021

Trump-enabling media? We can only assume he’s referring to outlets like Fox News and OANN and the Federalist.

Does anyone have a mirror they can lend to Jake?

Yes, you and your colleagues at CNN played absolutely no role in any of this! Especially not Jeff Zucker https://t.co/hT8pbgUMeZ — Ismat Mangla (@ismat) January 7, 2021

The funny part is he’s not talking about CNN who basically handed over their network to Trump. https://t.co/IMcyVp7WHn — RBe (@RBPundit) January 7, 2021

Then you should resign in protest, because Jeff Zucker did more to promote this guy than anybody. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 7, 2021

CNN’s been in good company:

Now that’s no way to talk about Joe Scarborough, and Mika. ☕️ https://t.co/TyKbmgznid — Sam Valley (@SamValley) January 7, 2021

And lots, lots more where those came from.

Sorry, Jake, but no media “enabled” Donald Trump more than the liberal media. They shone the brightest spotlight on Trump throughout the 2016 primary season. They laughed with him, promoted him, and encouraged Republican voters to make him the nominee.

They played a huge role in Trump’s ultimate presidential election win. And they’ve spent the past four years trying to wash their hands of all of it.

Well, they don’t get to wash their hands of it. They got what they wished for. They don’t get to clutch their pearls.

One last thing for Jake Tapper to ponder in his rage:

hOw cOuLd tHiS hAvE hApPenEd? Why don’t *you* ask your colleagues who spent the summer normalizing violent lawless mobs?https://t.co/AJ7HXBDiBE — Storming Reince Niebuhr (@ReinceNiebuhr) January 7, 2021

We’re dying to hear what their answers are, though we won’t hold our breath for any mea culpas.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

