http://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/site-update-cfp-is-migrating-to-a-brand-new-massive-dedicated-cloud-server-tonight/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Updates have been sparse tonight because I’m putting the final touches on the CFP server migration that is occurring in the next few hours. After 6 months of dealing with a slow server as traffic grew from 20 million pageviews per month in June, to 96 million pageviews in December, we are finally upgrading to a new massive dedicated cloud server with a top host company Liquid Web.

At this moment, I’m not sure exactly what time the site migration will begin and end, though it should be completed by morning. I will keep you in the loop with updates to this story.

Thank you for your patience during this process. I am reasonably sure the site will stay up and live during the migration, however one never knows, so be prepared for the site to be down while the new DNS is propagated.

Thank you! Your donations made this upgrade possible.

This is your Citizen Free Press.