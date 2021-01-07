https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/south-carolina-legislation-looks-ban-mandatory-vaccines/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Lawmakers in South Carolina have pre-filed a bill proposing a ban on mandatory coronavirus vaccines.

WCNC News reports that four state reps. have proposed the legislation to ensure that people may opt out of vaccination and not be discriminated against for doing so.

The proposal states that those refusing the vaccine would not face “adverse employment action” or any form of societal restrictions for doing so.

