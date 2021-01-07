https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/07/spare-me-biden-and-democrats-never-cared-about-law-and-order/

President-elect Joe Biden demanded Wednesday that “just simple decency” be brought back to America after a pro-Trump, “stop the steal” peaceful protest at the U.S. Capitol devolved into a riot. A group of demonstrators stormed the Capitol while lawmakers were trapped inside. One female protester, a retired Air Force veteran, is confirmed dead.

“At this hour our democracy is under unprecedented assault unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times,” Biden said, adding that what unfolded was “an assault on the rule of law like few times we have ever seen it.”

To be clear, Americans have seen a protracted assault on the rule of law recently. We witnessed the downfall of law and order in America all summer. For months, American cities were under siege, at the mercy of Antifa and Black Lives Matter thugs. At least 30 people were killed during the BLM riots while the corporate media stood in front of burning cities, characterizing them as “peaceful protests.” Yet never did Biden use the forceful language he did yesterday, calling it an “assault on the rule of law.” One of those cities was Kenosha, Wisconsin, where I spent days reporting on the riots this summer.

In August, a Kenosha policeman shot Jacob Blake, an armed black man with a criminal record who was resisting arrest. Following the shooting that left Blake paralyzed, the citizens of Kenosha became victims of domestic terrorism. Although the first night after the incident was relatively peaceful, after the second night, when outside leftist agitators (some of whom I met) flocked to the city, fire and looting consumed uptown and downtown Kenosha.

What I saw the following night after Blake was shot was something I only recognized from photos of war-torn countries. Men and women stood with baseball bats, hand-guns, semi-automatic rifles, and shotguns in front of their businesses and homes. A woman, who said she has lived in Kenosha for more than 40 years, broke down in tears, saying her city felt like a “war zone” and she was “terrified.”

Many Kenoshans explained to me that police officers lacked the necessary numbers to control the situation, forcing law enforcement to focus on defending public buildings and leaving citizens to fend for themselves.

Citizens forced to take matters into their own hands included Chuck, who owns an uptown tire shop. Chuck said he had been spending every night on his roof guarding his shop with weapons. Chuck was exhausted from several sleepless nights and fed up with his life being upended and his livelihood threatened by Black Lives Matter rioters.

“Come to my shop and I’ll blow your heads off,” Chuck said to the rioters. “I’ll even tell you where I’m at,” he added. “C’mon, boys, I got something for your -sses.”

Chuck has been spending every night on his roof guarding his uptown tire shop “with guns.” He believes the rioting will affect the 2020 election, and he is “for Trump all the way.” To the rioters he says: “Come to my shop and I’ll blow your heads off.” pic.twitter.com/5oFvKgj2c5 — The Federalist (@FDRLST) August 28, 2020

Another citizen unacknowledged by Joe Biden was Sam, an Indian immigrant who owned a family-run car dealership in downtown Kenosha. Sam lost “every dime” he had, and the 20 people Sam employed have all lost their jobs “for nothing.”

BLM rioters burned his lot two nights in a row, destroying all the cars and looting his office before burning that as well. “I’m a taxpayer. This is not the America I came into,” the shattered man said. “What did we do to deserve all this?” he asked. “I’m a minority too. I’m a brown person. I have nothing to do with this.”

Several weeks later, I returned to Kenosha. I could still smell burning tires at Sam’s torched dealership. Protesting Donald Trump’s arrival in Kenosha, the leftist demonstrators excused the rioting that took place just a few weeks before because it “gets attention.”

A young woman I spoke with explained the rationale: “Riots work. Burning down buildings works and it gets the attention of people to make real change… People that aren’t white cis males wouldn’t have rights if it weren’t for burning down a f-cking building.”

A young woman said “Riots work. Burning down buildings works and it gets the attention of people to make real change… People that aren’t white cis males wouldn’t have rights if it weren’t for burning down a f-cking building.” pic.twitter.com/sWtjD3wIdn — The Federalist (@FDRLST) September 3, 2020

Let’s not have any false assumptions on who the real condoners of violence are. This summer, Democrat leaders, including Biden, refused for months on end to condemn the seemingly endless rioting. In doing so, they endorsed the rhetoric I heard from the young woman, making them complicit in the destruction of American cities and the livelihoods of countless law-abiding citizens, like Chuck and Sam.

Republican lawmakers, including Trump, have unanimously condemned the siege of the U.S Capitol. You may not know that because Trump is being censored by big tech giants like Twitter and Facebook, who are are invested in the narrative that Trump endorses lawlessness.

On Kenosha, Biden ultimately vaguely denounced rioting, refusing to name BLM and Antifa. Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, widely considered a symbol of the future of the Democrat Party, said people have no choice but to violently riot, arguing “marginalized” communities must stand up against their so-called oppressors.

Leftist media darling CNN’s Chris Cuomo condoned the violence, telling his viewers, “Please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful.” However, his tone has mysteriously changed now that the protesters are Trump supporters. Perhaps most telling was in July, when Democrats killed a resolution introduced by Republicans aimed at curbing mob violence.

All violence is bad, no matter who perpetrates it. What happened today at the U.S. Capitol was horrifying and embarrassing for our country — but so was Kenosha, Minneapolis, Chaz, and Portland. I am not going to put faith in a condemnation from Biden, who only denounces violence when it serves him politically. I recognize this hypocrisy, and so do millions of other Americans who witnessed and were victims of the left-wing Antifa and BLM rioters this summer without a word or law passed by Democrats.

Conservatives are sick of feeling targeted and marginalized. They feel disenfranchised by election irregularities and outright cheating. They feel the sting of injustice by big tech censorship, who shamelessly suppress conservatives and interfere in the election by banning stories like the Hunter Biden scandal.

Conservatives and their values are under constant attack — in leftist-run school systems and universities, in the workplace, by their elected officials, and by the corporate media. Seventy million Trump supporters are angry and fed up. Selective outrage and hypocrisy from corporate media and political leaders, especially Biden, will only reinforce the feeling of injustice and powerlessness felt by Trump supporters who believe Democrats stole the election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

